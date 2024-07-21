The Open: Xander Schauffele claims second major of 2024 as Billy Horschel, Justin Rose miss out at Royal Troon

Xander Schauffele secured a second major victory of the season after pulling clear of a congested leaderboard to claim an impressive two-shot win at The 152nd Open.

Schauffele went into the final round as one of six players sharing second at Royal Troon, a shot behind Billy Horschel, but took control after following back-to-back birdies from the sixth with four more in a six-hole stretch after the turn.

The reigning PGA champion closed out a stunning bogey-free 65 to finish on nine under, seeing him finish two clear of playing partner Justin Rose - who birdied two of the last three holes of his final-round 67 - and overnight leader Billy Horschel.

The 152nd Open: Final leaderboard -9 Xander Schauffele (USA); -7 Justin Rose (Eng), Billy Horschel (USA); -6 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa); -5 Russell Henley (USA) Others: -4 Shane Lowry (Irl); -1 Scottie Scheffler (USA), -1 Jon Rahm (Esp); E Dan Brown (Eng); +11 Brian Harman (USA)

South Africa's Thriston Lawrence was one ahead with seven to play but finished three strokes back in fourth after Schauffele's back-nine birdie burst, with Russell Henley claiming fifth spot ahead of Shane Lowry as world No 1 Scottie Scheffler ended the week in tied-seventh.

Schauffele's victory sees him become the first player since Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Championship and The Open in the same year, with the latest success lifting him above the Northern Irishman - who missed the cut - to second in the world rankings.

Schauffele secures Claret Jug after thrilling Sunday

Horschel extended his overnight lead with an opening-hole birdie but saw Rose close the gap with a birdie at the next, with the American bogeying the third to leave himself in a three-way tie at the top when playing partner Lawrence rolled in from 12 feet.

All three players took advantage of the par-five fourth to get to five under, while Lowry made four birdies in a five-hole stretch and Scheffler made back-to-back gains from the sixth to get the pair within one on a bunched leaderboard.

Schauffele ended a run of pars by making a six-foot birdie at the sixth and another from a similar distance at the next to briefly make it a four-way tie, only for Horschel - playing two groups - to convert from 15 feet at the sixth to edge back ahead.

Rose birdied the iconic Postage Stamp, where Horschel failed to get up and down from the sand to save par, while Lawrence reached the turn one ahead after following a 10-foot birdie at the seventh by adding another at the ninth to close a front-nine 32.

Horschel's hopes faded when a bogey to start the back nine dropped him three behind, while Schauffele closed on the lead when he responded to a missed birdie chance at the 10th by firing his approach at the next to within three feet of the flag.

The 30-year-old slotted in from 15 feet at the par-four 13th, which moved him one ahead when Lawrence hit a wayward approach into the 12th and made bogey, with Schauffele adding another at the par-three 14th to move two clear of the chasing pack.

Schauffele two-putted the 15th and produced a sensational chip over a bunker to set up a close-range birdie at the par-five next, where playing partner Rose ended a run of pars by two-putting from 50 feet to also pick up a shot and join Lawrence in tied-second.

A stress-free par at the 17th maintained Schauffele's three-shot buffer heading to the par-four last, where a par was enough to be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year and become the first player since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to win two men's majors in a calendar year.

Rose made a 15-foot birdie at the last closed a final-round 67 and moved him to seven under, extending the wait for an English winner at The Open, while Horschel birdied each of his last three holes to also claim a share of second.

Lawrence made pars on each of his last six holes to end the week on six under ahead of Russell Henley, as Shane Lowry claimed sixth after a three-under 68, as Scheffler shared seventh spot with former world No 1 Jon Rahm and Korea's Sungjae Im.

England's Dan Brown, who held the first-round lead and went into the final day tied-second, secured a return to next year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush for securing a share of tenth spot with Matt Jordan and Adam Scott.

