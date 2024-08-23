AIG Women's Open: Pairings and start times for third round of women's major at St Andrews

Nelly Korda holds the halfway lead and goes out in the final group for the third round; Charley Hull and Lilia Vu share second as they chase major victory at St Andrews; Watch the AIG Women's Open live on Saturday from midday on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 24 August 2024 18:38, UK
Groupings and tee times for the third round of the 2024 AIG Women's Open, held on the iconic Old Course at St Andrews and exclusively live on Sky Sports.
USA unless stated; (X) denotes amateurs
0725 Kristen Gillman, Morgane Metraux (Swi)
0735 Bailey Tardy, Esther Henseleit (Ger)
0745 Xiyu Janet Lin (Chn), Emma Sptiz (Aut)
0755 Sei Young Kim (Kor), Angel Yin
0805 Grace Kim (Aus), Albane Valenzuela (Sui)
0815 Rose Zhang, Ayaka Furue (Jpn)
0825 Linn Grant (Swe), Alexandra Forsterling (Ger)
0835 Auston Kim, Ela Anacona (x) (Arg)
0845 Ursula Wikstrom (Fin), Carlota Ciganda (Esp)
0900 Hyejin Choi (Kor), Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha)
0910 Narin An (Kor), Nasa Hataoka (Jpn)
0920 Arpichaya Yubool (Tha) Haeran Ryu (Kor)
0930 Gaby Lopez (Mex), Manon De Roey (Bel)
0940 Lexi Thompson, Amy Yang (Kor)
0950 Marta Martin (Esp), Anne van Dam (Ned)
1000 Somi Lee (Kor), Gabriella Cowley (Eng)
1010 Emma Grechi (Fra), Weiwei Zhang (Chn)
1025 Lee-Anne Pace (Rsa), Johanna Gustavsson (Swe)
1035 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den), Minami Katsu (Jpn)
1045 Nicole Broch Estrup (Den), Paula Reto (Rsa)
1055 Julia Lopez Ramirez (x) (Esp) IK Kim (Kor)
1105 Lily May Humphreys (Eng), Momoko Osato (Jpn)
1115 Sarah Schmelzel, Maja Stark (Swe)
1130 Celine Boutier (Fra), Wichanee Meechai (Tha)
1140 Yui Kawamoto (Jpn), Shuri Sakuma (Jpn)
1150 Nuria Iturrioz (Esp), Haruka Kawasaki (Jpn)
1200 Leona Maguire (Ire), Alexa Pano
1210 Caroline Inglis, Shannon Tan (Sin)
1220 Linnea Strom (Swe), Ariya Jutanugarn (Thai)
1235 Alison Lee, Hyo Joo Kim (Kor)
1245 Steph Kyriacou (Aus), Akie Iwai (Jpn)
1255 Georgia Hall (Eng), Jeeno Thitikul (Tha)
1305 Mi Hyang Lee (Kor), Lottie Woad (a) (Eng)
1315 Jinhee Im (Kor), Jenny Shin (Kor)
1325 Jiyai Shin (Kor), Patty Tavatanakit (Tha)
1340 Ally Ewing, Andrea Lee
1350 Louise Rydqvist (a) (Swe), Mao Saigo (Jpn)
1400 Casandra Alexander (Rsa), Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa)
1410 Pei-yun Chien (Tpe), Lydia Ko (Nzl)
1420 Ruoning Yin (Chn), Charley Hull (Eng)
1430 Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda
