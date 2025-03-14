The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler in contention as three share early lead at TPC Sawgrass

Rory McIlroy overcame an erratic display off the tee to get within a shot of the lead at The Players, as Scottie Scheffler made a strong start to his title defence.

McIlroy found just four fairways during an eventful opening round at TPC Sawgrass, where he mixed seven birdies with two bogeys to post a five-under 67 and stay in touch with the early leaders.

Former major champion Lucas Glover set the clubhouse target with an opening-round 66, later matched by JJ Spaun after a bogey-free round, with Camilo Villegas making a three-way tie after carding five birdies in a seven-hole stretch to also get to six under.

McIlroy shares fourth spot with Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia and Max McGreevy, who still had two holes to complete when play was suspended at 7.34pm local time (11.34pm GMT) due to darkness.

English duo Aaron Rai and Laurie Canter are part of a logjam two off the pace after opening-round 68s, while Scheffler - playing alongside McIlroy and looking to join Jack Nicklaus as the only three-time winner of The Players - started with a three-under 69.

How 'erratic' McIlroy moved into contention

McIlroy made the dream start when he rolled in from eight feet at the first and two-putted from 40 feet to take advantage of the par-five next, only to bogey the par-three third, miss a 10-foot birdie chance at the fourth and hole from the same distance to save par at the sixth.

The 35-year-old failed to get up and down from off the seventh green and carded his second bogey of the day, dropping him back to one under, before sparking a charge up the leaderboard by making an eight-foot birdie at the par-five ninth.

Image: Rory McIlroy was tied-140th of the 144-man field for driving accuracy during the opening round

McIlroy converted from eight feet at the 10th and recovered from finding trees off the next tee to birdie the par-five 11th, with the 2019 champion jumping within two of the lead when he added another birdie from 12 feet at the par-four 12th.

The 2019 champion continued to recover from wayward tee shots to maintain his bogey-free back nine and saved his best for the par-four last, where a stunning punch-and-run - with a five-iron - from the pine straw set up an eight-foot birdie.

"I was trying to be disciplined and strategic, I just didn't execute that very well," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "I didn't hit a lot of fairways. I was trying to cut it into play, didn't do it very well, but any time I did miss a fairway I was able to do something with it. I'm not going to be able to ride my luck like that the rest of the week."

What else happened on the opening day?

Scheffler mixed four birdies with a lone bogey in his opening round, while Xander Schauffele - completing that star-studded threeball - slipped back to level par after a final-hole double-bogey.

Image: Scottie Scheffler claimed a one-shot victory in last year's tournament, having also won The Players in 2023

Glover birdied each of the last four holes at TPC Sawgrass to set the initial clubhouse target, with Villegas briefly going into the solo lead on seven under until a late bogey in his opening-round 66.

A congested leaderboard sees 19 players separated by two strokes, with Chandler Phillips among those two back after a remarkable four-under 68 that contained three eagles and a triple-bogey.

Jordan Spieth's eventful opening 70 contained two eagles in his first seven holes, while Ryder Cup players Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood all started their tournament with one-under 71s.

Former world No 1 Justin Thomas needed a birdie-birdie finish to scramble a six-over 78 and faces a battle to make the cut on Friday, while former FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland sits joint-bottom of the leaderboard after an eight-over 80.

Five players were unable to finish their opening round and will return to finish at 8.50am local time (12.50pm GMT), with the second round starting at 7.40am (11.40am GMT) as scheduled.

