The Players Championship - R4 tee times: Final round at TPC Sawgrass brought forward due to threat of storms
Final round of The Players to be played as a two-tee start and in groups of three due to the threat of thunderstorms; final group to tee off at 10.01am local time (2.01pm GMT); watch the final round live on Sky Sports Golf or stream with NOW
Sunday 16 March 2025 06:32, UK
The PGA Tour has brought forward the tee times for Sunday's final round of The Players due to the threat of thunderstorms at TPC Sawgrass.
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is seven back as he looks to win the PGA Tour's flagship event for a third year running, while Rory McIlroy is looking to add to his 2019 victory at the event and starts the day four behind JJ Spaun.
Strengthening winds greeted the players during Saturday's third round, while bad weather expected on Sunday afternoon has seen tournament officials bring play forward for the final round.
Play will begin at 8am local time (midday GMT) on Sunday and a two-tee start will be in operation, with the final three-ball due to begin at 10.01am local time (2.01pm GMT).
A statement from the PGA Tour on Saturday afternoon said: "Due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday afternoon, final-round tee times for The Players Championship will run from 8-10:01 am ET in threesomes off Nos 1 and 10."
The forecast issued by the PGA Tour earlier on Saturday said: "A cold front will track across northern Florida on Sunday, reaching Ponte Vedra Beach during the afternoon hours.
"Estimated time of arrival for the storms is between 3pm-5pm. Severe storms are possible. Windy conditions are expected ahead of the front with peak gusts near 30mph."
Play is now expected to finish around 3pm local time (7pm GMT) on Sunday before the worst of the weather arrives.
Should a play-off be needed after 72 holes, the format is a three-hole aggregate play-off and then - if required - sudden death. The last play-off at The Players was in 2015, when Rickie Fowler claimed victory.
Sunday's groupings and start tee times
All tee times GMT; USA unless stated
Starting at Hole One
1200 Jesper Svensson (Swe), Aaron Rai (Eng), Keegan Bradley
1211 Davis Riley, Justin Thomas, Justin Lower
1222 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Collin Morikawa, Mac Meissner
1233 Tom Hoge, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith (Can)
1244 Tom Kim (Kor), Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy
1255 Sam Ryder, Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1306 Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1317 Jake Knapp, JT Poston, Ryan Gerard
1328 Max McGreevy, Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka (Aut)
1339 Akshay Bhatia, Danny Walker, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1350 Alex Smalley, Corey Conners, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1401 JJ Spaun, Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover
Starting at Hole 10
1200 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jordan Spieth, Joe Highsmith
1211 Matt McCarty, Harris Engish, Jacob Bridgeman
1222 Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel
1233 Russell Henley, Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat
1244 Hayden Springer, Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1255 Camilo Villegas (Col), Will Chandler, Chandler Phillips
1306 Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im (Kor), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
1317 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Isaiah Salinda, Carson Young
1328 Charley Hoffman, Si Woo Kim (Kor), CT Pan (Tpe)
1339 Xander Schauffele, Rico Hoey (Phi), Kurt Kitayama
1350 Jhonattan Vegas (Col), Trey Mullinax, Cameron Young
1401 Rickie Fowler, Sami Valimaki (Fin), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
How can I watch The Players on Sky Sports?
Sky Sports is offering extended live coverage of The Players, with coverage of the final round starting at the earlier time of midday on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports+.
The PGA Tour's main feed, marquee groups, featured groups and featured holes feed will be available all four rounds on Sky Sports+, along with four bonus groups, while you can download the Sky Sports app to get live scores, text commentary and highlights throughout the week.
Who will win The Players? Watch the final round live on Sunday from midday on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.
