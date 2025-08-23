Tour Championship: Tommy Fleetwood shares lead with Patrick Cantlay heading into final day of PGA Tour season at East Lake

Tommy Fleetwood remains in the hunt for a breakthrough PGA Tour title and FedExCup glory despite letting a three-stroke lead slip during an eventful third round at the Tour Championship.

Fleetwood took a share of the lead into the weekend at East Lake and grabbed control of the tournament with a sensational four-birdie run on his front nine, with the world No 10 three clear until a double-bogey at the par-three 15th.

Cantlay jumped ahead with a three-birdie finish to post a third-round 64 and set the clubhouse target, with Fleetwood also finishing on 16 under after two birdies in the last three holes closed a three-under 67.

The pair hold a two-shot buffer over Henley, who started the day tied with Fleetwood, while Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley moved within three of the lead after a round-of-the-day 63.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is four back in fifth spot as he looks for back-to-back FedExCup titles, while three-time FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy dropped 10 strokes back after closing a third-round 71 with successive bogeys.

Fleetwood in FedExCup mix after eventful Saturday

Fleetwood grabbed the outright lead when Henley bogeyed the first, with the Englishman having to scramble pars over the next two holes before missing from six feet to save par at the fourth.

That bogey temporarily dropped him in a three-way tie for the lead alongside Henley and Cantlay, who had made back-to-back birdies from the second, only for Fleetwood to start his birdie burst with a 15-foot birdie at the par-four fifth.

Henley matched Fleetwood's birdie but fell two behind when his playing partner converted from 12 feet at the par-five sixth and holed a sensational 45-footer at the par-four next, with both then taking advantage of the short par-four eighth hole.

Fleetwood's birdie run ended with a bogey at the par-three ninth, which saw his lead halved when Henley responded to a bogey on the same hole by starting his back nine with an eight-foot birdie.

Image: Fleetwood mixed seven birdies with two bogeys and a double-bogey in his round

A two-shot swing at the par-four 13th saw Henley miss a 10-foot par save and Fleetwood make a six-foot birdie, briefly putting him three clear, only for Cantlay to follow a 15-foot birdie at the 14th by picking up a shot at the 16th to get within two.

The tournament was thrown wide open when Fleetwood found water off the 15th tee and made a double-bogey five, allowing Cantlay - playing two groups ahead - to jump into the solo lead by holing a 25-foot birdie at the 17th.

Fleetwood responded brilliantly by birdieing his next two holes to pull level with Cantlay, who two-putted from 50 feet to birdie the last and set the clubhouse target, with a par at the last leaving the two playing alongside each other on the final day.

Henley birdied the last to post a one-under 69 and ensure a Sunday pairing with Bradley, who continues to weigh up whether to select himself as a playing captain when he completes Ryder Cup line-up on Wednesday.

Fleetwood relishing fresh chance for breakthrough title

"I love the fact that I'm playing so well," Fleetwood said after his round. "I love the fact that I'm getting rewarded for my work by being in this position. We all grind so hard, we all practise so hard, but it's been so long where you don't get out of it what you put it. Golf just isn't like that.

"I love that I'm up there again and it's just another chance. It's another opportunity. It's another day where I get to go out and do what I love and enjoy it and be in contention and just go and hit the golf shots. We're trying to win a golf tournament and do something very special.

"There's definitely different pressures than that, whether it's trying to keep your card or whatever it is. Very excited to go into tomorrow."

