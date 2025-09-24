Ryder Cup 2025: Have practice groups offered early hints at possible Team USA and Team Europe pairing line-ups for Bethpage Black?
Team USA captain Keegan Bradley and Team Europe captain Luke Donald to announce their line-ups for the Friday foursomes on Thursday at 9pm UK and Ireland time; Both teams offered hints on possible pairings during their practice rounds at Bethpage Black
Thursday 25 September 2025 13:11, UK
Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald have given early indications on their potential Ryder Cup pairings by releasing some familiar partnerships together during practice days at Bethpage Black.
Bradley revealed that he was "90 per cent" set on his strategy for this year's contest ahead of the Procore Championship earlier this month, where 10 of his Team USA players featured and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler claimed a fifth victory of the season.
Team USA played an 18-hole practice round on Monday before nine-hole sessions over the next two days, with Bradley selecting almost identical groups for each session ahead of facing Team Europe.
Justin Thomas - the most experienced member of the America team - has spent all three sessions with Ryder Cup rookies Cameron Young and Ben Griffin, with Bryson DeChambeau completing that group each day.
Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley are considered a likely pairing, having played three sessions together at last year's Presidents Cup, and have been in the same group each day with 2021 Ryder Cup winner Harris English.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, a common pairing in team competitions, have been in the same quartet for every practice day, with Sam Burns - a Presidents Cup partner for Cantlay last year - alongside them throughout.
The only changes to line-ups over the three days has seen Collin Morikawa and JJ Spaun swap, with Spaun spending Monday and Wednesday with Scheffler's group and Morikawa in the world No 1's fourball on Tuesday.
Donald has 11 of the same players at his disposal from two years ago, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing twin brother Nicolai as the only change, although he has previously warned the line-up may differ from sessions in Rome.
"Just because we have a very similar team doesn't mean we are going to roll out the same pairings or the same line-up in foursomes and fourballs," Donald said earlier this month. "I think over a two-year period, these players do change. This isn't certainly a question of rinse and repeat from Rome."
Wednesday's pairings offered some familiarity with their home victory, as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton - foursomes partners that year and LIV Golf League team-mates - out together in the top match.
Completing that group was Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry, foursomes partners in 2023, while Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick were in the next match and a pairing from the Friday fourballs in Rome.
They were joined by Viktor Hovland and Robert MacIntyre, while the English duo of Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose went out in the last group alongside Hojgaard and Ludvig Åberg.
Both teams are scheduled to play nine holes of practice on Thursday, weather permitting, before the two captains announce their Friday foursomes pairings at 4pm local time (9pm UK time).
