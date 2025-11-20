LPGA Tour: Somi Lee leading after first round of season-ending CME Group Tour Championship
Somi Lee took the lead after first round of the CME Group Tour Championship, the season-ending event on the LPGA Tour; Lee shot a eight-under-par 64 at Tiburón; The $4m prize pot that goes to the winner of this event is the richest in women's golf, and third in all of golf
Thursday 20 November 2025 22:27, UK
Somi Lee shot a eight-under-par 64 at Tiburón on Thursday to take a first-round lead at the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
Lee, who bogeyed her final hole, closed two shots ahead of second-place Allisen Corpuz (66).
Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul parred her final five holes but still came in with a share of third place at on five under. Sei Young Kim, Jin Hee Im and Nasa Hataoka also carded 68.
- LPGA Tour: Latest headlines, reports and highlights 🏌️♀️
- Got Sky? Watch LPGA Tour on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Stream LPGA Tour and more with no contract 📺
World No 2 Nelly Korda entered the final event without a win this year, after winning seven times in 2024. Korda carded a one-under 71.
The $11m prize fund is second only to the US Women's Open ($12m) on the LPGA Tour.
But the $4m that goes to the winner makes it the richest in women's golf, and third in all of golf behind the men's Tour Championship ($10m) and The Players Championship ($4.5m).
Watch the CME Group Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Coverage continues Friday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour and more with no contract.