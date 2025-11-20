 Skip to content

LPGA Tour: Somi Lee leading after first round of season-ending CME Group Tour Championship

Somi Lee took the lead after first round of the CME Group Tour Championship, the season-ending event on the LPGA Tour; Lee shot a eight-under-par 64 at Tiburón; The $4m prize pot that goes to the winner of this event is the richest in women's golf, and third in all of golf

Thursday 20 November 2025 22:27, UK

Watch highlights from the first day of the CME Group Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour.

Somi Lee shot a eight-under-par 64 at Tiburón on Thursday to take a first-round lead at the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Lee, who bogeyed her final hole, closed two shots ahead of second-place Allisen Corpuz (66).

Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul parred her final five holes but still came in with a share of third place at on five under. Sei Young Kim, Jin Hee Im and Nasa Hataoka also carded 68.

World No 2 Nelly Korda entered the final event without a win this year, after winning seven times in 2024. Korda carded a one-under 71.

Somi Lee of Korea watches her putt on the 18th green during the first round of the LPGA Tour Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Image: Lee watches her putt on the 18th green

The $11m prize fund is second only to the US Women's Open ($12m) on the LPGA Tour.

But the $4m that goes to the winner makes it the richest in women's golf, and third in all of golf behind the men's Tour Championship ($10m) and The Players Championship ($4.5m).

Watch the CME Group Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Coverage continues Friday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour and more with no contract.

