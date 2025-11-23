CME Group Tour Championship: Jeeno Thitikul leads Nelly Korda by six shots after round three, cards nine birdies

World No 1 Jeeno Thitikul carded nine birdies for the second day running as she built a six-shot lead ahead of the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

The Thai's eight-under 64 propelled her to 22 under par - a 54-hole record at the tournament - with compatriot Pajaree Anannarukarn and world No 2 Nelly Korda her closest challengers in Naples at 16 under after both shot seven-under 65s on Saturday.

Thitikul, who won this event last year with a score of 22 under, said: "I was just trying to focus on myself and trying to make birdies and birdies because I know there's a bunch of players who will be able to make some more."

Image: Thitikul has cared 24 birdies across her opening 54 holes in Naples

The 22-year-old is heavy favourite to land the winning cheque of $4m (£3.1m) and become the second player, after South Korea's Ko Jin-young in 2020 and 2021, to win this tournament back-to-back.

Thitikul has already won two events on the LPGA Tour this season - the Mizuho Americas Open in May and Buick LPGA Shanghai in October - while she also triumphed at the PIF Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour back in February.

Thitikul has made 24 birdies in total so far this week, with her nine gains in round three coming after she bogeyed her opening hole.

England's Lottie Woad is in a share of ninth place on 11 under after shooting a blemish-free third round of 66, with Charley Hull a shot further back on 10 under and in joint 16th place following a four-under 68 in the penultimate round.

Image: World No 2 Nelly Korda has not won an event since The Annika in November 2024

On her plans for Sunday in her last chance to avoid a winless season on the LPGA Tour, Korda said: "You are out there competing hard and you're trying to win, but you also have to not get too ahead of yourself and play the game.

"If you start to get a little too ahead of yourself and push a little too hard, those mistakes do start to creep in and it's not going to be beneficial."

