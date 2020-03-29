Golf has to do right thing in terms of the bigger picture, says Nick Dougherty

Sky Sports pundit and former pro Nick Dougherty thinks golf will try to "come together" and stage all four majors and the Ryder Cup this year if at all possible.

But the three-time European Tour champion stressed that what happens regarding golf's biggest events is of little consequence, as the world deals with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Two of the majors - the Masters and the PGA - have already been postponed, with the US Open and The Open possibly set to follow.

Dougherty said: "I hear there are going to be big announcements in golf next week

"I just think we are all guessing right now. That is one of the things I find really uncomfortable, I hate not knowing what is going to happen.

"I think the one we are guessing at the most is Ryder Cup [due to start September 25] - that is quite far away but how do you get the teams?

"We have missed a massive chunk of golf, which is the qualifying period.

Europe are due to defend the Ryder Cup in late September

"The Open Championship is not that far away [July 16]. I think it is at real risk and is probably not going to happen at that date.

"I believe golf is going to try and come together and - if at all possible - get all four majors and the Ryder Cup played by the end of this year.

"Maybe even the end of the FedExCup Play-Offs in the United States, so there is a conclusion to the season of some sorts.

"But 2020 is going to be remembered for reasons over than golf and we probably want to use the sport as a way to help inspire and unify people - and do the right thing in terms of the bigger picture.

"If we get to see some world class golf at the end of the season, then we should be very grateful."