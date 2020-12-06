Ewen Murray pays tribute to the 'extraordinary talent' of Peter Alliss

Peter Alliss has passed away aged 89

After the sudden and unexpected death of legendary gold commentator Peter Alliss, Sky's 'voice of golf' Ewen Murray pays a glowing tribute to a true 'doyen' of British broadcasting.

I first met Peter Alliss as a nine-year-old boy attending my first Open Championship at St Andrews in 1964.

Nervously, asking for his autograph, he asked if I played golf and what was my handicap? He then saw my professional golfer father Jimmy and we stood talking for a few minutes. Little did we know these few moments would turn into days, months and years together in the decades ahead.

I never forgot that day at The Home Of Golf and followed Peter's considerable fortunes on the fairways of the world, a career that yielded 31 victories and eight appearances for Great Britain and Ireland in the Ryder Cup.

Alliss won 31 tournaments in his playing career

Like so many of you, I tuned into "Around with Alliss" and religiously watched Pro Celebrity Golf. It was part of our youth and along with 'Big Three Golf' featuring Jack, Arnold and Gary, that was the diet of televised golf. Peter, the "Voice of Golf" was, of course, at the centre of it.

Born in Berlin, his golf professional father Percy was one of the leading players in the 1920s and 30s and Peter followed proudly in his footsteps.

There was little money around tournament golf during his playing career, but as one of Europe's best, Peter won 21 events in a 15-year spell beginning in 1954 and carved out a comfortable living before putting woes effectively ended his career.

During that spell, he combined playing golf with the occasional spell with a microphone, making his first appearance for the BBC in 1961. He would replace Henry Longhurst as their lead commentator 17 years later and, up until last month at the age of 89, he was still calling the shots at the first autumn Masters.

He will be remembered as a fine golfer, but more so for his commentaries and the enjoyment he gave millions of golfers. However, I will remember Peter as a treasured friend and an exceptional gentleman.

When my time came to finish playing, strangely enough for much the same reasons, at almost exactly the same age, our paths would cross regularly at various venues throughout the world. Peter, by then, had been snapped up by ABC Sports in the United States and he enjoyed great popularity there.

Alliss continued to commentate until the Masters last month

Sky Sports and USA Tour productions had some events in these early years Stateside and, being a close friend of my colleague Bruce Critchley, we would meet up with Peter with him holding court over dinner.

We enjoyed many hours together, and Peter was never happier than when he was reminiscing. He was a great observer of all walks of life, with great stories from his travels, experiences from the golf course, but it didn't end there.

He had an opinion on just about anything and everything and had a way of delivering it with great style and humour. Give him a table in a fine establishment, company, top quality cuisine accompanied by the finest of wines and it was like giving Picasso a blank canvas.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

One day at Ferndown, Peter was hosting one of his many charity days which I always thought were a privilege to play in, and this one featured two of his closest pals - Bruce Forsyth and Terry Wogan.

There was a fog delay and off they went telling stories until it was clear to begin golf. No script of course, one bouncing off the other. There was much laughter, and Peter brought that whimsical style and humour into his commentary.

Now and again he would get into hot water but thankfully he never changed. He would not know many of the golfers intimately on tour, but he read a lot and he could tell you pretty much everything about those he would be commentating on.

Alliss was 'the voice of a generation'

He was also a prolific letter writer. On winning a tournament, a player would receive a letter of congratulations. If a player was struggling for form and going through a difficult period in their career, they would receive a note of encouragement. I know it made a huge difference to those who received them.

There are people who are born to entertain. Peter, along with the likes of Richie Benaud, Dan Maskell, and Bill McLaren, brought their sports to life albeit in different ways.

They were days which were less statistical, with nowhere near the camera coverage we enjoy today. There were large gaps to fill and with their command of the English language, their humour and extensive knowledge of their sport, they gave us pleasure we will always remember.

They were the doyens of their world and golf today is poorer for Peter's passing. An extraordinary talent, an extraordinary man. He was the voice of a generation. My thoughts are with Jackie and family