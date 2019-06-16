US Open 2019: Why eight players could still win at Pebble Beach

Gary Woodland holds a one-shot lead at the US Open

Ewen Murray assesses the strength of the contenders for US Open victory and predicts what could happen in the final round.

The action took a while to get going over front nine holes, which surprised me as I thought somebody would sprint from the chasing pack. It didn't happen, but then the round then caught fire for some reason.

There was a lot of talk at the start of the day about easy pin positions, which I didn't agree with. When we came on air there were only seven players were under, with some mistakes here and there from those in contention.

Koepka is the back-to-back US Open champion

It wasn't players knocking the flags out and making birdies all the way, but it was intriguing to watch. Woodland was exceptional from the first tee to the last to remain top of the leaderboard, with his pars at the 12th and 14th being two of the best I've ever seen.

Rose was also superb for the way he hung on over the closing holes, which was rewarded by the fact he got himself within a shot of the lead and gave himself a great chance of a second US Open title.

Rose is chasing a first major victory since 2013

I think the manner that Rose birdied the 18th was more important about the four on his card, because he took that second shot knowing there were lots of things that could've gone wrong.

Live US Open Golf Live on

He could've gone for the spectacular, but instead played the sensible bunker shot and showed his experience to leave himself an easier uphill putt to make his birdie.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Brooks Koepka has been impressive all week, even though he said he didn't play that well during the opening round. He has got three scores in the 60s and he's a big threat to the final group. If there's a secret to major golf, then he has got it right now.

Because of the quality of those near the top of the leaderboard, you can go quite a way down the list to find those still with a chance of winning this contest.

McIlroy is in the group on six under and five off the pace

You can probably go back to Matt Kuchar and Chesson Hadley on five under, leaving eight players still with a shout, although they will be under pressure to straight away get off to a fast start.

Those further down the leaderboard will need help from those at the top and I don't think they'll get that, because you've got so many experienced names and former major championship in contention.

Watch the final round of the US Open on Sunday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.