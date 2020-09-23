US Open: Bryson DeChambeau was phenomenal, and his game was not just about raw power

Bryson DeChambeau displays the US Open trophy

As the dust settles on Bryson DeChambeau's phenomenal performance at the US Open, Ewen Murray explains why there is much more to his game than just being a muscle-bound powerhouse.

Winged Foot, mean, moody and magniﬁcent, produced a US Open that will be talked about for many years to come.

Some will say it was boring because of the lush thick rough, traditionalists will say it was tamed only by muscle and power, others will have enjoyed today's ﬁnest players being presented with such a stern examination. We will tackle some of these points in a moment, but for now, let's focus on the new major champion in our sport.

DeChambeau's all-round game was impressive at Winged Foot

Bryson DeChambeau played one of the greatest ﬁnal rounds in a major championship. Through 54 holes, he trailed the engaging Matthew Wolff by two shots. Of the 61 players who made it through to the weekend, Bryson was the only player to break par on Sunday. The last time that happened to a US Open winner was 65 years ago, when little-known Jack Fleck upset all the odds to defeat Ben Hogan in San Francisco.

Bryson won by six shots, the largest margin in the playing of this event since Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst six years ago. Not only was DeChambeau the only player in the red on Sunday, his round of 67 was three under the card, a full eight shots better than the ﬁeld average and something we haven't seen since Johnny Miller brought a receptive Oakmont to its knees with an outstanding 63 back in 1973.

Many will refer to Bryson's length oﬀ the tee, and his new physique enabling him to overpower any course he plays. It's worth, however, noting that he was seventh in driving distance throughout the week. In the fairways hit category, there were 35 players worse oﬀ than him and in the section, greens in regulation, only four were better. And, to ﬁnish that oﬀ, 10 players putted better than he did.

The new champion's performance, playing in the last group on Sunday when trying to win your ﬁrst major was phenomenal. I marvelled at his array of shots and technique. While the focus was on his ﬂat out driving, in there were some deft touches and imagination with the wedge. There were half shots, three-quarter shots with gentle draws and soft fades.

DeChambeau was the only man under par on Sunday

The pace on his putts was exceptional, as was his reading of greens that would frighten most of us. His playing over the last ﬁve holes to close out victory was exemplary. I've watched many ﬁnal rounds of major championships and there have been many to admire, but none more so than Bryson's in New York on Sunday.

A tough watch? Yes. I played Winged Foot several years ago and, of America's heralded courses, it's in the top 10. But I played it as the members do. The bunkers were in the fairway, not the rough. The green aprons are trimmed rather than being wrapped up in spinach and barbed wire. The green speeds were manageable and not the speed of a glass surface. But it's the test the USGA present for their Open and, of course, it's the same for everyone.

Our majors are all diﬀerent, run by four separate organisations. The Masters manage their tournament with next to no rough. Their 'ﬁrst cut' would be more-than acceptable as fairways. Augusta's defence are the rolling undulating greens.

The PGA set-up is closer to the normal PGA Tour events. The R&A leave our courses alone, letting mother nature defend the majesty of our historic links-land.

You will have your favourite set-up. As a traditionalist, I ﬁnd little attraction in the US Open set-up with my favourites being The Open and The Masters.

The major weeks on television are both thrilling and tiring, especially last week as we had 45 hours of live transmission from America's east coast. Sleep doesn't come naturally and I awakened on Saturday morning from a disturbing dream. I dreamt the Old Course at St Andrews had the greens surrounded by the Winged Foot rough!

4:44 A look back at the best of the action from the final round of the 120th US Open at Winged Foot, where Bryson DeChambeau impressed to claim a maiden major A look back at the best of the action from the final round of the 120th US Open at Winged Foot, where Bryson DeChambeau impressed to claim a maiden major

Can you imagine? Sacrilege! Visions of the fringes of the Road Hole green and bunker wrapped up in thick green Shetland wool! I recovered after a cup of tea and a bagel, thrilled to ﬁnd out, it was just a dream.

So has Bryson changed the game? Are we about to see players, 'bulk up' and follow his lead?

I think not. The aforementioned Johnny Miller talked about this route many years ago. Having enjoyed a golden period in his career, he bought a ranch and spent the winter working on it. He chopped wood, he did daily labour and the following season returned to the fairways stronger.

DeChambeau could now be a big favourite at the Masters

But Miller had lost the touch, suppleness and feel that propelled him to the top of his sport. He was muscle bound.

At the beginning of the 90s, Nick Faldo's training regime had added muscle to his frame. He arrived at St Mellion, more powerfully built but shorter oﬀ the tee for the same reasons as Miller. A few months later, Nick returned to the way he was.

Bryson of course, with the knowledge and science available today has found a way that suits and works for him and the word is over the next few weeks there will be further experiments. Calories up to around 6,000 a day, increased physical work in the gym and, wait for it, a 48-inch driver which he says will increase the club head and ball speed so he can propel his tee shots up to and over 400 yards oﬀ the tee!

The Masters is just over six weeks away and he'll be hoping to add a Green Jacket to his national title. If DeChambeau's calculations are accurate, the par-ﬁves by the tall Georgia pines will be a drive and an iron - three of them just a short-iron. That would make his strict par 68.

Like you, I'm rather looking forward to the second week of November. The USGA and Winged Foot asked some diﬃcult questions last week and Bryson came up with all the answers to achieve an A1+ grade.

Augusta National, over to you.