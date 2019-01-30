Watch the best holes-in-one at TPC Scottsdale's loudest hole in golf

Not many players make a hole-in-one at the loudest hole in world golf - the 16th at Scottsdale - but three have achieved the feat ... and a robot! Not many players make a hole-in-one at the loudest hole in world golf - the 16th at Scottsdale - but three have achieved the feat ... and a robot!

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale does not produce many holes-in-one, but three players have achieved the feat in recent times ... as well as one robot!

The famous par-three at the Phoenix Open is regarded as the loudest hole in sport, with 20,000 raucous fans packing the grandstands that surround the entire length of the hole, making it a daunting prospect for even the most-hardened and experienced PGA Tour professional.

PGA Tour stars including Jon Rahm and Matt Kuchar explain the highs and lows of taking on the 16th hole in Phoenix. PGA Tour stars including Jon Rahm and Matt Kuchar explain the highs and lows of taking on the 16th hole in Phoenix.

Good shots are warmly received, but anything outside of 20 feet from the pin prompts a chorus of boos from the crowd and, if you dare to miss the green, the volume increases further.

But there is nothing to compare with the roars that greet a rare ace, as Tiger Woods, Jarrod Lyle and Francesco Molinari all found out, and there was even a perfect shot from a robot named Eldrick!

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Click on the video above to relive four perfect aces on the loudest hole in golf. Live coverage of this week's Phoenix Open commences with Thursday's Featured Groups at 2:30pm on Sky Sports Golf.