Golf News

News

Ryder Cup moments, 16 days to go: Howard Clark's ace at Oak Hill

Last Updated: 12/09/18 9:31am
1:03
Relive Howard Clark's hole-in-one from the 1995 Ryder Cup
Relive Howard Clark's hole-in-one from the 1995 Ryder Cup

Only six players have fired a Ryder Cup hole-in-one in history, with our latest countdown looking back at when Howard Clark joined that elite club.

Ryder Cup countdown

Latest news ahead of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

A day on from Costantino Rocca holing his tee shot at the par-three sixth during the 1995 contest at Oak Hill, Clark made a hole-in-one of his own at the par-three 11th.

The Englishman nailed his effort from 176 yards with a six-iron, before his celebration saw him look to the skies and pat his chest in almost disbelief.

Bernard Gallacher's European side claimed a third consecutive victory
Bernard Gallacher's European side claimed a third consecutive victory

Clark's ace helped him defeat Peter Jacobsen 1up in the Sunday singles, as Europe fought back from 9-7 down to claim a 14.5-13.5 victory and win for only the second time on American soil.

It would be an 11-year wait for the next Ryder Cup ace, with Paul Casey's effort one of two holes-in-one during the Europe's victory at the K Club in 2006.

How the 1995 Ryder Cup Was Won

September 18, 2018, 4:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Click on the video above to look back at Clark's hole-in-one! Watch the Ryder Cup live from September 28-30 on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.

Believe in Blue

Watch all three days of the Ryder Cup, live on Sky Sports, as Europe look to regain the trophy...

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK