Ryder Cup moments, 16 days to go: Howard Clark's ace at Oak Hill

Only six players have fired a Ryder Cup hole-in-one in history, with our latest countdown looking back at when Howard Clark joined that elite club.

A day on from Costantino Rocca holing his tee shot at the par-three sixth during the 1995 contest at Oak Hill, Clark made a hole-in-one of his own at the par-three 11th.

The Englishman nailed his effort from 176 yards with a six-iron, before his celebration saw him look to the skies and pat his chest in almost disbelief.

Bernard Gallacher's European side claimed a third consecutive victory

Clark's ace helped him defeat Peter Jacobsen 1up in the Sunday singles, as Europe fought back from 9-7 down to claim a 14.5-13.5 victory and win for only the second time on American soil.

It would be an 11-year wait for the next Ryder Cup ace, with Paul Casey's effort one of two holes-in-one during the Europe's victory at the K Club in 2006.

Click on the video above to look back at Clark's hole-in-one!