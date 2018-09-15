Ryder Cup moments, 13 days to go: Donaldson's win at Gleneagles

0:57 Watch Jamie Donaldson secure Europe's winning point at Gleneagles in 2014 Watch Jamie Donaldson secure Europe's winning point at Gleneagles in 2014

The latest moment in our countdown from the Ryder Cup archives looks back at the winning moment from Europe’s last victory.

Paul McGinley's side arrived at Gleneagles chasing a third straight victory and an unbeaten session on the Saturday afternoon gave Europe a 10-6 advantage in the Sunday singles.

Early victories for Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell extended Europe's cushion, with the home side's win secured in Jamie Donaldson's match against Keegan Bradley.

Donaldson's point helped Europe to a 16.5-11.5 victory

Donaldson was four ahead with four to play when he struck his tee shot into the middle of the 15th fairway, before firing his second to within two feet of the flag.

With Bradley some 30 feet away from the pin in two and Donaldson looking at a likely birdie, the American conceded the hole to give the Welshman a 5&3 and guarantee that Europe retained the trophy.

Click on the video above to look back at Donaldson's winning moment!