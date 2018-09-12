Golf News

Sky Sports Golf podcast: Eddie Pepperell, Andrew Coltart feature

Last Updated: 12/09/18 6:08pm

Andrew Coltart joins Jamie Weir to discuss Justin Rose’s rise to world No 1 and a host of other topics in another bumper edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The pair look back at another busy week in the sport, where Rose moved top of the world rankings for the first time in his career with a runner-up finish at the BMW Championship.

The panel discuss Matt Fitzpatrick's play-off success at the Omega European Masters, while Eddie Pepperell joins on the phone to describe his form and look ahead to the KLM Open.

Matt Fitzpatrick's win was his fifth on the European Tour

Henni Goya and Richard Kaufman preview the final women's major of the year, live from Evian-les-Bains, where Georgia Hall and Charley Hull lead the British interest in the field.

Andrew attempts to tackle the latest Ponder the Pro, with some difficulty, while the panel also answer the best of the tweets sent into @SkySportsGolf.

