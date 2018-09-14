Martin Kaymer splits with long-time caddie Craig Connelly

Martin Kaymer has parted company with long-time caddie Craig Connelly, who was on the German's bag for both of his major championship victories.

Connelly revealed in a text to online golf magazine bunkered that the split had been a mutual separation following a poor run of results which has seen Kaymer slip to 146th in the world rankings.

The former world No 1 also needs a strong finish to the season to break into the top 60 in the Race to Dubai and qualify for the DP World Tour Championship, but he will now have to achieve that with a new caddie.

Kaymer and Connelly won two majors together

Connelly, popularly known as "Wee Man", aided Kaymer to his maiden major victory in the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, but the pair parted company the following year.

Kaymer had a spell with Christian Donald after he left his brother, Luke, while Connelly linked up with Paul Casey, but both partnerships ended shortly before the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2012.

Kaymer has not won since the 2014 US Open

Connelly and Kaymer were reunited at Firestone, and they would enjoy more major success two years later as the German stormed to a record-breaking US Open win at Pinehurst.

But that remains Kaymer's most recent victory anywhere in the world, and in 14 starts this season, he has managed only three top-20 finishes and admitted during the Nordea Masters last month that he had not played well enough to be considered for a fifth straight Ryder Cup appearance.