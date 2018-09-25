Ryder Cup moments, three days to go: Rory McIlroy v Patrick Reed

1:08 Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy produced a thrilling contest at Hazeltine Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy produced a thrilling contest at Hazeltine

With the 42nd Ryder Cup just three days away, we continue our delve into the tournament archives by looking back at when Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed went toe to toe at Hazeltine.

McIlroy and Reed were out in the top match in Sunday's singles and produced an incredible duel as they traded early birdies, before producing one of the tournament's all-time most-watched moments on the eighth green.

The Northern Irishman's tee shot on the par-three came up some 60 feet short of the flag, leaving him a tough task to get down in two, while Reed was pin-high but in the left fringe and 20 feet from the target.

McIlroy played in all five sessions for Europe at Hazeltine

The European talisman exploded in celebration when his putt dropped for an unlikely two, and he was happy to let the baying crowd know: "I can't hear you, I can't hear you" as he wheeled away.

But, after the noise abated, Reed calmly rolled in his putt for the half and the pair marched to the next tee full of admiration and respect for one another.

Click on the video above to relive that iconic moment! Watch the Ryder Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.