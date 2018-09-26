Ryder Cup moments, two days to go: Ian Poulter's magic at Medinah

1:49 Watch Ian Poulter's incredible birdie run from the 2012 contest at Medinah Watch Ian Poulter's incredible birdie run from the 2012 contest at Medinah

With Ian Poulter back in the European side for this year's Ryder Cup, today's moment from the tournament archives remembers his incredible birdie run at Medinah.

The Englishman played a crucial role in Europe's stunning fightback in Chicago, winning all four of his matches and helping to reduce the deficit after the USA opened up a 10-4 advantage.

Playing alongside Rory McIlroy in the Saturday fourballs, the visitors found themselves one behind with five holes to play until Poulter produced an extraordinary finish to their match.

Poulter's appearance at Medinah was his fourth Ryder Cup for Europe

Poulter coaxed in from five feet at the par-five 14th to ensure Europe didn't slip further behind, before splashing out of the sand to tap-in range at the next and pouring in a 15-footer at the 16th.

One ahead with two to play, Poulter then made an eight-foot birdie at the 17th to match the gain of Zach Johnson and signed off the point by holing a 12-footer at the last - his fifth in as many holes.

The point clawed Europe back to 10-6 and within four of the hosts heading into the Sunday singles, where Jose Maria Olazabal's side completed an extraordinary comeback to claim a 14.5-13.5 victory in the "Miracle of Medinah".

Click on the video above to see Poulter's amazing birdie run! Watch the Ryder Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.