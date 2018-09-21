Ryder Cup moments, seven days to go: Justin Rose v Phil Mickelson

With a week to go until the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, we turn the clock back to 2012 and remember Justin Rose's iconic tussle with Phil Mickelson.

Europe trailed 10-6 heading into the Sunday singles at Medinah but won their opening three matches, only for Rose to find himself one down with two holes left to play of his contest.

Rose found the par-three green but left himself 50 feet from the pin, as Mickelson's tee shot finished off the green and went first with his second shot.

Rose helped Europe produce a stunning final-day fightback to retain the trophy

Mickelson's chip appeared to be heading straight for the hole but turned a fraction wide of the target, before Rose drained his must-make monster birdie putt to pull the contest all-square.

The Englishman then holed a 15-foot birdie at the last to snatch a point for Europe, as Jose Maria Olazabal's side claimed an unlikely 14.5-13.5 victory in the "Miracle of Medinah".

Click on the video above to relive the drama at the 17th!