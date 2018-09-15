Evian Championship: Georgia Hall five back as Amy Olson leads

1:05 Georgia Hall discusses her hopes of Evian Championship victory Georgia Hall discusses her hopes of Evian Championship victory

Georgia Hall lost ground on the leaders despite posting a third consecutive 68 during the third round of the Evian Championship.

The Women's British Open champion mixed five birdies with two bogeys to get to nine under at Evian Resort Golf Club, five strokes back from 54-hole leader Amy Olson.

Olson posted a bogey-free 65 to move two clear of nearest challenger Sei Young Kim, who carded a blemish-free 64, with America's Mo Martin a further two shots back in third spot on 10 under.

Amy Olson is chasing a first career victory on the LPGA Tour

"It was a bit up and down," Hall told Sky Sports. "I had a good front nine and holed some good putts, then I missed some putts on the back nine.

"I'm playing really well at the moment and hopefully I can have a low one tomorrow. I think I'm in with a good chance tomorrow and four, five shots isn't that much around this golf course."

Hall is in contention for a second successive major title

Hall began the day two off the pace but put pressure on the leaders by following birdies at the third and seventh with back-to-back gains from the ninth.

The Englishwoman recovered from a three-putt bogey at the 12th to the par-five next green in two and make a two-putt birdie, only to drop a shot at the par-three 14th and close with a run of pars.

Olson started in a share of the lead and opened with a birdie three at the first, before eagling the ninth and posting three birdies a five-hole stretch from the 12th to grab the outright advantage.

Kim, who has finished in the top six at the event each of the previous two years, struck seven birdies to move up the leaderboard, with Martin carding a two-under 69.

Sei Young Kim finished tied-sixth in the event in 2017

Hall shares four spot with Angela Stanford and former world No 1 Inbee Park, while England's Charley Hull sits 10 shots back in a share of 21st after a third-round 70.

