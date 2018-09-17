Ryder Cup moments, 11 days to go: Sergio Garcia v Phil Mickelson
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 17/09/18 6:34am
The countdown continues to the 42nd Ryder Cup, with the latest trip through the tournament archives remembering an iconic tussle from Hazeltine.
Davis Love III's USA side took a 9.5-6.5 advantage into the Sunday singles in 2016, where Phil Mickelson went head-to-head with Sergio Garcia.
The contest lived up to expectations and delivered a birdie-fest, with Mickelson making four in the first five holes but only finding himself one ahead.
The pair continued to trade birdies throughout the round, with the duo firing 19 gains between them and shooting a combined 18 under par, although neither was able to break out and take the outright victory.
Garcia didn't drop a shot and Mickelson made 10 birdies, with the Spaniard holing a 10-footer at the last to match the American's birdie and ensure the mesmerising match finished all-square.
