Ryder Cup moments, 11 days to go: Sergio Garcia v Phil Mickelson

4:12 Relive all 19 birdies from Sergio Garcia's match with Phil Mickelson at Hazeltine Relive all 19 birdies from Sergio Garcia's match with Phil Mickelson at Hazeltine

The countdown continues to the 42nd Ryder Cup, with the latest trip through the tournament archives remembering an iconic tussle from Hazeltine.

Davis Love III's USA side took a 9.5-6.5 advantage into the Sunday singles in 2016, where Phil Mickelson went head-to-head with Sergio Garcia.

The contest lived up to expectations and delivered a birdie-fest, with Mickelson making four in the first five holes but only finding himself one ahead.

Garcia played in all five sessions for Europe at Hazeltine

The pair continued to trade birdies throughout the round, with the duo firing 19 gains between them and shooting a combined 18 under par, although neither was able to break out and take the outright victory.

Garcia didn't drop a shot and Mickelson made 10 birdies, with the Spaniard holing a 10-footer at the last to match the American's birdie and ensure the mesmerising match finished all-square.

Click on the video above to relive Garcia and Mickelson memorable duel! Watch the Ryder Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.