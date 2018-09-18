Ryder Cup moments, 10 days to go: Colin Montgomerie's winning putt

1:27 Colin Montgomerie secured the winning point for Europe in 2004 Colin Montgomerie secured the winning point for Europe in 2004

The Ryder Cup is just 10 away, with the latest memory from our countdown to Le Golf National looking back at Colin Montgomerie's winning putt in 2004.

Montgomerie had to rely on a captain's pick from Bernhard Langer at Oakland Hills, where he justified his selection with three points from his four matches.

Europe took a commanding 11-5 lead into the Sunday singles, where victories for Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia and a half-point for Darren Clarke left Montgomerie with the chance to secure the winning point.

Montgomerie represented Europe in eight Ryder Cups

The Scot was one up against David Toms with one hole to play, with Montgomerie left a testing five-foot putt for par to claim the full point and give Europe an unassailable advantage.

Montgomerie made no mistake as he rolled the ball into the centre of the target, with Europe going on to claim a record 18.5-9.5 victory.

