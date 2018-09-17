FedExCup scenarios ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship

The PGA Tour season draws to a conclusion this week in Atlanta, where the top five players in the FedExCup standings would land a $10m bonus by winning the Tour Championship.

The race to be crowned FedExCup champion is led by Bryson DeChambeau after he won the opening two events of the Play-Offs, but the four players below him in the rankings will overhaul him with victory at East Lake.

Bryson DeChambeau is bidding for his third win in his last four starts

World No 1 Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and reigning champion Justin Thomas would be guaranteed the FedExCup trophy and the sizeable cheque that accompanies the title if they win on Sunday, no matter where DeChambeau finishes.

But the odds would still be in DeChambeau's favour if he finishes in the top-six, while a top-three placing for Rose could be enough for him to head to the Ryder Cup as both world No 1 and FedExCup champion - a huge psychological boost for the European team.

Justin Rose could head to the Ryder Cup as world No 1 and FedExCup champion

Looking further down the list, Rory McIlroy heads to Atlanta ranked 17th and he could still land his second FedExCup crown with a win, although he would need DeChambeau to finish tied-11th or worse with Rose and co all failing to make the top four.

And, if DeChambeau should finish in the bottom half of the field at East Lake with the remainder of the top six failing to make the top five, that would open the door for Tiger Woods to win the overall title for the third time, and the first since 2009.

For the full list of FedExCup scenarios, click here to see the PGA Tour rundown.

