Ryder Cup moments, eight days to go: Nick Faldo beats Curtis Strange

Relive how Nick Faldo claimed a final-hole victory over Curtis Strange at Oak Hill

With just over a week to go until the 42nd Ryder Cup, we look back at how Sir Nick Faldo helped Europe claim an unlikely away win in 1995.

America took a 9-7 advantage into the final day at Oak Hill, only for Europe to fight back on the Sunday to leave the contest tied at 12.5-12.5 with three matches left on the course.

Faldo was all-square in his contest against Curtis Strange heading to the par-four last, where the Englishman found the rough off the tee and had to punch his second back onto the fairway.

Europe's win was their third in a row and only their second ever on American soil

As Strange's drive found the middle of the fairway to give him the advantage, Faldo responded by sticking his pitch to four feet and put the pressure back on the American.

Strange left his approach short of the green before chipping to eight feet and missing his putt for par, allowing Faldo to roll in his par to snatch a vital point for Europe.

An emotional Seve Ballesteros was one of the first to congratulate Faldo for his win, as Europe went on to reclaim the trophy with a 14.5-13.5 victory.

Click on the video above to see Faldo's winning moment!