Ryder Cup moments, five days to go: Paul McGinley at the Belfry

The Ryder Cup is just five days away, with today's trip through the archives looking back at how Paul McGinley celebrated in style at the Belfry.

McGinley secured the crucial half-point that regained the Ryder Cup for Team Europe in 2002, sharing the spoils against Jim Furyk to help Sam Torrance's side to a 15.5-12.5 victory.

The Irishman had trailed Furyk since the second hole and was still behind with two holes to play, only for McGinley to birdie the 17th and take the match to the final hole.

McGinley was making the first of three Ryder Cup appearances

McGinley found the rough with his approach to the par-four 18th and chipped to 10 feet with his third shot, as Furyk found the sand with his second shot before almost holing out from the bunker.

With Furyk certain to make four, McGinley holed his putt to save par and spark wild celebrations around the 18th green.

Click on the video above to relive McGinley's putt and celebration!