Ryder Cup moments, six days to go: Darren Clarke's walk to the tee

The latest memory from the Ryder Cup archives recalls an emotional start to the 2006 Ryder Cup for Darren Clarke at the K Club.

Clarke accepted a wildcard pick for Ian Woosnam's team on the request of his late wife, Heather, who had lost her long battle with cancer just a few weeks earlier.

The Northern Irishman partnered Lee Westwood in the final match of the Friday morning, where an enormous roar greeted Clarke as he made the walk to the opening tee.

Clarke won all three of his matches in 2006

With Westwood, his caddie Billy Foster and the majority of the crowd struggling to hold back the tears, Clarke kept his composure to belt his opening drive 320 yards on his way to a first-hole birdie.

Europe won the contest 1up to take a 2.5-1.5 lead after the opening session, as the hosts thrashed the Americans 18.5-9.5 for a fifth Ryder Cup victory in six contests.

