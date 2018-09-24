Ryder Cup moments, four days to go: Battle of Brookline controversy

We kick off Ryder Cup week by remembering how Justin Leonard secured a dramatic victory for Team USA in the infamous "Battle of Brookline" in 1999.

America overturned a 10-6 deficit in the Sunday singles to reclaim the trophy, although controversy marred how the hosts claimed the half-point that secured victory.

Team USA won the first six matches of the day and were 14-12 ahead with two matches on the golf course, with Leonard's contest with Jose Maria Olazabal all-square heading to the par-three 17th.

American won 8.5 points from the Sunday singles

Leonard drained a 45-foot birdie to spark wild celebrations from the American team, with a number of players running on to the green to celebrate before Olazabal made his birdie attempt.

After the green was cleared, Olazabal missed his birdie attempt to leave Leonard one up with one to play, ensuring that American would get at least a half to ensure the trophy returned Stateside.

