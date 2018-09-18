Ryder Cup to be played at Congressional Country Club in 2036

Congressional Country Club in Bethesda has been confirmed as the venue for the Ryder Cup in 2036.

The PGA of America also announced the iconic Maryland course, which has staged the US Open three times, will also host the PGA Championship in 2031.

The Blue Course last staged a major championship in 2011, when Rory McIlroy claimed his maiden major success with a record-breaking eight-shot win at the US Open.

McIlroy's win at the Congressional was the first of four major titles

Bev Lane, president of Congressional Country Club, said: "Congressional Country Club is proud to be partnering with the PGA of America and looks forward to creating future championship history.

As part of the agreement, the venue will also host the KMPG Women's PGA Championship in 2022 and 2027, as well as the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2025 and 2033.

The PGA and Congressional have a monumental announcement to make... pic.twitter.com/UjZO8un3Kh — PGA of America (@PGA) September 18, 2018

PGA of America interim CEO John Easterbrook said: "This partnership with Congressional Country Club and its membership is monumental in scope and stature, and we are excited to showcase the range of championships and events that the PGA of America has to offer."

Whistling Straits will host the next Ryder Cup on American soil in 2020, with Bethpage Black (2024), Hazeltine (2028) and The Olympic Club (2032) other future venues.