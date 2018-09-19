Golf News

News

Murdered Spanish amateur golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena was a 'special person', says Sergio Garcia

Last Updated: 19/09/18 12:18pm

Celia Barquin Arozamena was murdered on a golf course in Iowa on Monday
Celia Barquin Arozamena was murdered on a golf course in Iowa on Monday

Sergio Garcia has led tributes to murdered amateur Spanish golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena.

Barquin was found dead on Monday at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa. Police said the 22-year-old was stabbed and left in a pond on the golf course.

Her body was found after fellow players saw her abandoned golf bag. Collin Daniel Richards, also 22, has been charged with her murder.

"We are all devastated," Iowa State head women's golf coach Christie Martens said in a statement late Monday.

"Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her team-mates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life."

Celia Barquin after winning the 2018 European Ladies' Amateur Championship
Celia Barquin after winning the 2018 European Ladies' Amateur Championship

Barquin had been working toward joining the pro tour while finishing her degree at Iowa State University.

Garcia revealed he had "the pleasure of meeting her" and called her a "special person".

Swedish golfing great Annika Sorenstam also expressed her condolences, posting a picture of herself alongside Barquin, after she won the 2018 European Ladies' Amateur Championship in Slovakia in July.

Spanish NBA star Pau Gasol, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, also expressed his condolences.

Meanwhile, fans of the Iowa State football team have all been asked to wear yellow for Saturday's games in Ames against Akron, in honour of Barquin. The team will also wear "CBA" decals on their helmets as a mark of respect.

Trending

©2018 Sky UK