Murdered Spanish amateur golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena was a 'special person', says Sergio Garcia

Celia Barquin Arozamena was murdered on a golf course in Iowa on Monday

Sergio Garcia has led tributes to murdered amateur Spanish golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena.

Barquin was found dead on Monday at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa. Police said the 22-year-old was stabbed and left in a pond on the golf course.

Her body was found after fellow players saw her abandoned golf bag. Collin Daniel Richards, also 22, has been charged with her murder.

"We are all devastated," Iowa State head women's golf coach Christie Martens said in a statement late Monday.

"Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her team-mates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life."

Celia Barquin after winning the 2018 European Ladies' Amateur Championship

Barquin had been working toward joining the pro tour while finishing her degree at Iowa State University.

Garcia revealed he had "the pleasure of meeting her" and called her a "special person".

Heartbroken over what happened to #CeliaBarquinArozamena I had the pleasure of meeting her and I know she was a special person. Sending my thoughts and prayers to her family and loved ones in this difficult time — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) September 18, 2018

Swedish golfing great Annika Sorenstam also expressed her condolences, posting a picture of herself alongside Barquin, after she won the 2018 European Ladies' Amateur Championship in Slovakia in July.

I can’t get this out of my mind! It’s just horrendous. Our deepest condolences go to the family and many friends of Celia Barquin Arozamena. #RIPCelia 🙏 😢 @CycloneWGOLF pic.twitter.com/yBPPs0Ck6K — Annika Sorenstam (@ANNIKA59) September 18, 2018

Spanish NBA star Pau Gasol, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, also expressed his condolences.

Just woke up to the tragic news of Celia Barquín's murder. She was just 22 years old. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time, may she rest in peace. #RIPCelia pic.twitter.com/6vsmGtLfII — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 18, 2018

Meanwhile, fans of the Iowa State football team have all been asked to wear yellow for Saturday's games in Ames against Akron, in honour of Barquin. The team will also wear "CBA" decals on their helmets as a mark of respect.