Ryder Cup: Justin Rose says Europe are determined to regain trophy

0:43 Justin Rose assesses Europe's hopes of regaining the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National. Justin Rose assesses Europe's hopes of regaining the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

World No 1 Justin Rose says Europe are hungry to regain the Ryder Cup after suffering the pain of losing heavily at Hazeltine two years ago.

Rose was part of Darren Clarke's side in Minnesota, where, chasing a record-breaking fourth straight victory, Europe were comprehensively beaten 17-11.

Europe head to Le Golf National as underdogs, despite enjoying home advantage and having a much more experienced side than in 2016, with Rose determined to win back the trophy.

Rose will represent Europe for a fifth time later this month

"Home support is really important, I think that was a big difference at Hazeltine," Rose told Sky Sports News. "The Americans wanted it really badly and the crowd were right behind them.

"We want it back badly now. Losing it has made us all more hungry again, no doubt about it.

"Europe was on a great run for a number of years but losing it really, really hurt, so I think we're all going to be really determined.

"On paper I think the Americans are even stronger than they may have been in 2016, they are a great team, but we're even stronger too and up for a challenge for sure."

Rose moved to world No 1 after back-to-back runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour

Thomas Bjorn has five rookies in his European team for Paris, one fewer than Clarke had two years ago, with Rose confident that the quintet can impress on home soil.

"I think maybe our rookies last time around, playing away was a big deal," Rose added. "Guys that were pretty much European Tour players and then coming to play in that type of atmosphere and arena, I think that was a big jump.

Live Ryder Cup: The Captains Match Live on

"I think maybe our rookies this year are maybe a little more experienced, and they've been up there in some huge events.

"Guys who know how to get it done, but guys who are going to be comfortable playing in Europe. I think that's a really big advantage for our rookies this time around over the five rookies we had last time around."

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.