Ryder Cup quiz: Test your knowledge

We are just days away from the 42nd Ryder Cup getting underway, but how much do you remember from the tournament’s history?

Thomas Bjorn leads the European side in Paris this week, with the hosts looking to avenge their 17-11 defeat at Hazeltine two years ago.

A strong American team head to Europe as the bookies' favourites and have the stronger side in terms of world ranking positions, although haven't won the event away from home in 25 years.

Europe have only been defeated twice this century in the biennial contest, while Jim Furyk will be hoping to skipper to back-to-back victories for the first time since 1993.

The event produced countless magical moments during its lengthy history, with this year's contest at Le Golf National having the potential to be one of the all-time great Ryder Cups.

