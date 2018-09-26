Ryder Cup: Who will be Team USA's top scorer at Le Golf National?

1:50 Watch the Ryder Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel Watch the Ryder Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel

Team USA are looking to retrain the Ryder Cup this week, but which player will earn the most points for Jim Furyk’s team at Le Golf National?

USA head to Europe as holders following their 17-11 win at Hazeltine two years ago, with Furyk looking to guide the American team to their first away win for a quarter of a century.

The visitors have only won the biennial event twice this century, but arrive in Paris as the bookies' favourites and with the stronger team in terms of world ranking.

Team USA's win in 2016 was their first since 2008

Patrick Reed has been USA's MVP in the past two Ryder Cups, posting 3.5 from his five matches in 2016 and at Gleneagles two years earlier, but will we see another player impress this time around?

Tiger Woods is back in the American team for the first time since 2012, while major winners Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas also feature in a star-studded line-up.

Who will impress for Team USA this week? Vote for the American player you think will win the most points!

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.