USA's Ryder Cup win, 25 years on: What else happened in 1993?

Last Updated: 21/09/18 9:23pm
Watch the Ryder Cup throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel
It’s 25 years since the USA last won the Ryder Cup on foreign soil, but what else happened in 1993 in the world of sport?

In the year where Bill Clinton became president of the United States and Mr Blobby topped the music charts, Tom Watson's American side won 15-13 at the Belfry to retain the trophy.

Five American teams have since tried and failed to lift the Ryder Cup in Europe, with Jim Furyk the latest to attempt to lead a side to victory this week at Le Golf National.

As well Team USA's Ryder Cup success, 1993 saw Australia win the Ashes, Arsenal claim a domestic cup double in the first year of the Premier League and France take the honours in the Five Nations.

How much do you remember from the sporting archives in 1993? Put your knowledge to our test in our quickfire quiz!

