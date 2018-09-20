Nicolas Colsaerts holes out for albatross during Portugal Masters

0:53 Watch Nicolas Colsaerts' albatross from the opening round of the Portugal Masters Watch Nicolas Colsaerts' albatross from the opening round of the Portugal Masters

Nicolas Colsaerts made tournament history with a stunning albatross during the opening round of the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura.

The former Ryder Cup star had made a slow start to the week at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, where he cancelled out a birdie at the fifth with back-to-back bogeys from the seventh to reach the turn over par.

Colsaerts' fortunes improved at the par-five 12th, where a monster drive left the Belgian in the middle of the fairway and able to attack the green two.

The world No 173 saw his ball land on the putting surface and 15 feet from the flag, where it aggressively ran towards the pin and dropped in to the cup for an unlikely two.

Colsaerts' albatross is the first ever recorded in the event and lifted him back in to red figures, with a three-under 68 keeping him in touch with the early lead.

