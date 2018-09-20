Portugal Masters: Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace, Shane Lowry one back

3:37 Highlights from the opening round of the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura Highlights from the opening round of the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura

Matt Wallace and Eddie Pepperell made a fast start to the Portugal Masters, as Sergio Garcia showed encouraging signs ahead of the Ryder Cup.

The English pair posted bogey-free 64s on a day of low scoring in Vilamoura to set the early clubhouse target, only for Shane Lowry to match them after mixing seven birdies and two bogeys.

Lucas Herbert then grabbed the outright advantage late in the day, with the Australian reaching the turn in 30 on his way to a blemish-free 63 and a one-shot lead.

Herbert mixed six birdies with an eagle during his opening round

Wallace, Pepperell and Lowry share second ahead of Haotong Li, while Garcia posted a five-under 66 to sit in the large group of players three back.

Playing alongside Garcia, Wallace - who missed out on a Ryder Cup wildcard - saved par on the 10th after taking a drop and did the same again after finding water at the next, before pitching in for eagle from off the 12th green.

Wallace is chasing a fourth win of the season

Wallace posted four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn, including another chip-in at the second, with a two-putt gain at the fourth and a string of pars closing out a bogey-free start.

Pepperell made four gains in five holes on his way to getting to seven under, while Herbert - playing in the penultimate group - broke clear of the tie at the top after holing a 10-foot birdie at the 16th.

Pepperell is 13th on the Race to Dubai

A final-hole bogey prevented Li from joining the group of players one off the pace, while Garcia fired seven bogeys and two bogeys to stay in touch with the lead as part of a ten-way tie for sixth.

