Thomas Bjorn leads player praise for Oliver Fisher after historic 59

4:24 Oliver Fisher looks back at highlights from his record-breaking round in Portugal Oliver Fisher looks back at highlights from his record-breaking round in Portugal

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn and world No 1 Justin Rose were among the players to pay tribute to Oliver Fisher after he made European Tour history at the Portugal Masters.

Fisher became the first person to ever shoot a sub-60 round on the European Tour, with the 30-year-old posting a 12-under-par 59 at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

The Englishman made 10 birdies and an eagle on a bogey-free card in Vilamoura, with a two-putt par at the last ensuring his round entered the record books.

Fisher's 59 came after a level-par 71 on the opening day

Eighteen players had registered the previous European Tour record of 60, including Brandon Stone at the Scottish Open in July, but Fisher becomes the first player in 46 years and more than 690,000 rounds to go lower.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

It didn't take long for Fisher to be congratulated by the golfing world, with a number of players turning to social media to credit his record-breaking round.

Here's a look at the best of the player reaction…

A special moment for such a special guy. Couldn’t be prouder of you @olifisher1 💪💪💪 https://t.co/MMxacPYEXo — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) September 21, 2018

Awesome @olifisher1 5️⃣9️⃣ the first ever on the @EuropeanTour — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) September 21, 2018

Amazing @olifisher1 - 1st ever 59 on the European Tour. Top lad too! Well done Ollie 🙌🏼 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) September 21, 2018

What a round of golf 59 #respect @olifisher1 1st man to shoot 59 on the @EuropeanTour 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 21, 2018

What a round @olifisher1 ! History maker! Congratulations!!! — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 21, 2018

Congrats @olifisher1 first man to shoot 59 @EuropeanTour Great to see! — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) September 21, 2018

59 today 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 amazing 🎯 out there @olifisher1 — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) September 21, 2018

Watch the Portugal Masters throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.