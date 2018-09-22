Butch Harmon reveals ultimate USA Ryder Cup dream team on Sky Sports

1:17 Butch Harmon takes us through the process behind his ultimate USA Ryder Cup team. Who will be selected to take the 12 places? Butch Harmon takes us through the process behind his ultimate USA Ryder Cup team. Who will be selected to take the 12 places?

Butch Harmon has worked alongside some of the world’s greatest ever golfers, but who would feature in his ultimate USA Ryder Cup team?

The expert coach was given the tough task of selecting the 12 players - of any era - he would ideally want in his American dream team, with Harmon revealing his names in a special programme on Sky Sports ahead of this year's contest.

Butch has assisted Ryder Cup stalwarts Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson - who both feature at Le Golf National - during his lengthy career, while he also still coaches a number of players in Jim Furyk's side.

Harmon coached a number of Davis Love III's winning team in 2016

With so many great players available through the years to select in his dream dozen, McGinley was left with some difficult decisions and had to leave out some recognisable faces.

Sky Sports subscribers will be available to download the programme and see the players Harmon picked via OnDemand from Sunday, September 23, with the show first broadcasted on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel on Monday at 7pm.

Butch Harmon's Best Ever Ryder Cup Team Live on

To whet your appetite for the special programme, repeated several times during Ryder Cup week, click on the video above to hear Butch's thought process when selecting his ultimate team.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.