Justin Rose headlines Sky Sports British Masters Hero Challenge field

Justin Rose leads a six-player field for Tuesday's British Masters Hero Challenge

Justin Rose will headline the field for the latest edition of the Hero Challenge ahead of the Sky Sports British Masters, on an action-packed evening of golf at London’s iconic Canary Wharf.

The world No 2 and member of Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup side at Le Golf National last month is the tournament host ahead of this week's event, held at Walton Heath, from October 11-14.

Rose will be joined by English duo Matt Wallace and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, with tournament defending champion Paul Dunne also in action at Tuesday's curtain-raiser, which sees the golfers go head to head in an innovative one-hole shootout.

Canary Wharf will host the European Tour’s innovative one-hole shootout format

Ryder Cup winning captain Thomas Bjorn and European team member Thorbjorn Olesen were the final two players to complete the six-player field, with live coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm and the event will also be streamed live on the Sky Sports website and via our Facebook page.

"The last week has been an incredible one, and a busy one, after The Ryder Cup but I've enjoyed every minute of it," said Bjørn.

"I'm now looking forward to playing again and the Hero Challenge will be a nice way to ease into the week and have some fun before getting back to the business of competing at the Sky Sports British Masters.

Thomas Bjorn will feature on Tuesday fresh from leading Europe to Ryder Cup victory

"The atmosphere at Le Golf National was like nothing I'd ever experienced before and you could see how the players reacted to it. I'm sure some of that enthusiasm and excitement will feed into the Hero Challenge atmosphere, especially being in such an iconic location, and I hope that we'll be able to put on a show for the fans who attend."

The Hero Challenge made its debut at The Grove when Frenchman Alexander Levy won the inaugural edition at the 2016 British Masters while Lee Westwood won last year's contest on his home course at Close House.

The event has proved popular with a series of further Hero Challenge contests being held ahead of notable European Tour events, including the Scottish Open when Matt Kuchar won with Edinburgh Castle providing a spectacular backdrop.

Tickets for the Hero Challenge at Canary Wharf, along with tickets to all four tournament days and the Pro-Am at the Sky Sports British Masters, are available HERE.

Watch live coverage of the Hero Challenge at Canary Wharf on Tuesday from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf with tournament coverage of the Sky Sports British Masters beginning from Thursday at 9.30am.