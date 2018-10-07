England finish joint-second as hosts South Korea win UL International Crown

South Korea secured victory on home soil at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon

England finished in a share of second position following the final session of singles as hosts South Korea secured their first UL International Crown title in Incheon.

The top-seeded nation won two of the four singles match-ups as they secured a four-point winning margin over the English team, consisting of Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, and defending champions United States at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club.

Korea, beginning with a two-point advantage over the Americans heading into the final session after the conclusion of the weather-affected third round fourballs session, secured the winning point when IK Kim halved the 17th hole with England's Law in a 2up success.

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall picked up victories in the final day singles session

Hull and Hall secured final session victories over Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum and United States' Christie Kerr but there was a 1down defeat for Shadoff against Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg.

Thailand finished fourth with 10 points while Sweden collected nine. Australia, Japan and a pointless Taiwan side were eliminated after the third round fourballs of the four-day team golf event.

Typhoon Kong-Rey had forced a complete abandonment of any play during Saturday's third day.