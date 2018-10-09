Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Previewing the British Masters at Walton Heath

Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart guest on this week's Sky Sports Golf Podcast, which comes to you from historic Walton Heath.

Nick and Andrew join Josh Antmann to preview this week's Sky Sports British Masters, where tournament host Justin Rose headlines a star-studded field which also includes Ryder Cup record-breakers Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari.

The panel also look back on last week's eventful Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and discuss how to cope with cold, windy conditions as well as the pressures of leading a European Tour event.

Justin Rose hosts and Francesco Molinari is also in the field at Walton Heath this week

The safety of spectators at golf tournaments has also been in the headlines in recent weeks, but can anything be done to prevent unfortunate injuries among the galleries?

All this and much, much more from Walton Heath, so tune in now.

