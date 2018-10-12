Charley Hull shares lead at LPGA Tour's KEB Hana Bank Championship

Charley Hull shares the lead in South Korea

Charley Hull remains in contention for her second LPGA Tour title after moving into a four-way tie for the lead at the KEB Hana Bank Championship in Korea.

Latest leaderboard LPGA Keb Hana Bank Championship

Hull followed an opening-round 67 with a three-under 69 to join Danielle Kang and the world's top two players, Sung Hyun Park and Ariya Jutanugarn, on eight-under par.

The Englishwoman reached the turn in a one-shot lead after posting two birdies and an eagle over the opening seven holes, before bouncing back from back-to-back bogeys at the 11th and 12th to pick up a shot on her final hole of the day.

Hull is chasing a first victory since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship

Jutanugarn posted a round-of-the-day 67 after seven birdies over her final 10 holes, while Park recovered from two early three-putts to make three late birdies and match her opening-day 68.

"Overall, it wasn't a bad round," Park said. "Those miscues stuck in my mind for a bit, but I was able to pick up a handful of birdies as well."

Jutanugarn is a three-time winner on the LPGA Tour in 2018

Kang matched Hull's 69 to also share top spot, with overnight-leader Nasa Hataoka and former world No 1 Lydia Ko two off the pace on six under.

