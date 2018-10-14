LPGA Tour: Charley Hull second at KEB Hana Bank Championship

Charley Hull mixed five birdies with four bogeys in her final round in Incheon

Charley Hull missed out on her first LPGA Tour title in nearly two years as she finished second at the KEB Hana Bank Championship, three shots behind home favourite In Gee Chun in South Korea.

The Englishwoman, whose last victory came at the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship, held a share of the overnight lead but finished with a one-under 71 while Chun fired a six-under 66 to earn her third tour win at the SKY72 Golf & Resort in Incheon.

Sung Hyun Park and Ariya Jutanugarn, world No 1 and 2 respectively, were part of a four-way share for third at 12-under par alongside Danielle Kang and Minjee Lee.

In Gee Chun celebrates her third LPGA Tour title

Hull, who shared the overnight lead with Kang, picked up three birdies through the opening seven holes but was never able to exert enough pressure on Chun through the back nine as she dropped three shots on her back nine.

Chun, who started the day two back, produced a flawless front nine, including five birdies, before she responded to her only dropped shot of the round at the 10th with two further gains to reassert her command.

Park, who had lost ground on Saturday, was unable to mount a serious push for the title as bogeys at the eighth and 11th while Jutanuagrn made a costly double bogey seven at the par-five seventh during respective rounds of one-under 71.

New Zealand's Lee finished with a two-under 70 while Kang picked up a closing birdie in her level-par 72.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff enjoyed a blemish-free five-under 67 to finish in a share for 19th spot with countrywoman Bronte Law one shot further behind after a 71.