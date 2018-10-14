Eddie Pepperell fires stunning hole-out eagle at British Masters

1:27 Eddie Pepperell produced a moment of magic in the final round of the Sky Sports British Masters. Eddie Pepperell produced a moment of magic in the final round of the Sky Sports British Masters.

Eddie Pepperell extended his advantage at the top of the leaderboard with a moment of brilliance during the final round of the Sky Sports British Masters.

The Englishman took a three-shot lead into Sunday at Walton Heath, only to reach the turn with his advantage cut to one stroke after Alexander Bjork closed the gap.

Pepperell posted a front-nine 36 after three-putting the par-three ninth and seemed to be in bother at the par-four next when his tee shot missed the fairway and ended up in the semi-rough.

Pepperell made a hole-in-one during the opening round at Walton Heath

Electing to attack the flag with his second shot, Pepperell fired his approach close to within two feet of the hole and saw it take a couple of short hops before dropping in for an unlikely eagle.

The hole-out was Pepperell's fourth eagle of the week and restored his three-shot lead, leaving him in pole position to see out his second European Tour title.

