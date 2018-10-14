Eddie Pepperell fires stunning hole-out eagle at British Masters
By Ali Stafford at Walton Heath
Last Updated: 14/10/18 4:37pm
Eddie Pepperell extended his advantage at the top of the leaderboard with a moment of brilliance during the final round of the Sky Sports British Masters.
The Englishman took a three-shot lead into Sunday at Walton Heath, only to reach the turn with his advantage cut to one stroke after Alexander Bjork closed the gap.
Pepperell posted a front-nine 36 after three-putting the par-three ninth and seemed to be in bother at the par-four next when his tee shot missed the fairway and ended up in the semi-rough.
Electing to attack the flag with his second shot, Pepperell fired his approach close to within two feet of the hole and saw it take a couple of short hops before dropping in for an unlikely eagle.
The hole-out was Pepperell's fourth eagle of the week and restored his three-shot lead, leaving him in pole position to see out his second European Tour title.
European Tour Golf
October 15, 2018, 12:00pm
Click on the video above to see Eddie's extraordinary eagle!