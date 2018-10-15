Race to Dubai: Eddie Pepperell up to seventh as players battle to save European Tour cards

Francesco Molinari is well clear in the Race to Dubai with five tournaments remaining

Eddie Pepperell's two-shot win at the Sky Sports British Masters lifted the Englishman to seventh in the Race to Dubai, but there is only one more tournament for players to secure their European Tour card for next season.

Pepperell remains more than two million points behind runaway leader Francesco Molinari, although the final four events - the WGC in China, Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and the World Tour Championship offer up a grand total of 32.5m points between them so there is still time for a late surge from anyone inside the top 10.

Eddie Pepperell is up to seventh in the Race to Dubai

Before then is this week's Andalucia Masters at Valderrama, which while only offering a relatively modest number of points, does represent the last chance for players further down to ensure they finish inside the top 110 and are teeing up again next season.

Alexander Bjork moved up to 12th place in the Race to Dubai

The top 60 players after the Nedbank qualify for the lucrative DP World Tour Championship in Dubai next month.

Of those battling for their cards, Bradley Dredge, who occupied the final spot before the British Masters, missed the cut at Walton Heath and has fallen to 111th ahead of Valderrama, one ahead of France's European Tour four-time winner Raphael Jacquelin, who also failed to make it to the weekend.

On the bubble - Top 110 retain card Position Name Points 107 Scott Jamieson 346,035 108 David Drysdale 340,522 109 Satoshi Kodaira 336,565 110 Fabrizio Zanotti 334,838 111 Bradley Dredge 334,731 112 Raphael Jacquelin 330,964 113 Justin Walters 324,619

David Drysdale suffered a nightmare third round at Walton Heath, shooting an eight-over 80 to end his hopes of a high placing, but he rallied with a 72 on Sunday to finish tied for 63rd - enough to inch him into the top 110 ahead of Dredge.

David Drysdale did enough to edge into the top 110 with his performance at the British Masters

As for those battling for a place in Dubai, England's Danny Willett lost ground after missing the cut and is 62nd, 18,000 points behind 60th-placed Dean Burmester, while Oliver Fisher also looks set to miss out after a 77 on Friday ended his hopes of a profitable weekend in Surrey.

Shane Lowry is 63rd after his hole-in-one at the fifth on Friday helped him to a share of 34th and prize money of nearly 24,000 euros.

0:27 Shane Lowry enjoyed the second ace of the week at the Sky Sports British Masters with a perfect tee shot to the par-three fifth at Walton Heath Shane Lowry enjoyed the second ace of the week at the Sky Sports British Masters with a perfect tee shot to the par-three fifth at Walton Heath

Further up, Alexander Bjork's excellent week in Surrey sees him rise to 12th, while Jordan Smith's five-under total was good enough to tie for third and all but secure his place in Dubai courtesy of the 192,884 euro prize money.

Sam Horsfield will be breathing easier this week too. He was outside the top 60 heading into the British Masters, but a final round 69 earned him a tie for fifth to move 52nd in the list.