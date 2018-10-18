Laura Davies wins Senior LPGA Championship to claim 87th tournament

Laura Davies cruised to a four-shot victory in the Senior LPGA Championship.

Final leaderboard Senior LPGA Championship

The 55-year-old Hall of Famer shot a final round of 70 to claim the 87th tournament win of her remarkable career.

She began the third and final round with a two-shot advantage and doubled that on the final day, as she finished on eight-under par at the French Lick Resort.

"This is fantastic," Davies said. "Winning the U.S. (Senior) Women's Open was a real thrill, and this is a golf course that I didn't think I could win on.

Davies posted rounds of 68, 70 and 70 over the three days

"So for me, this is a real victory. I've always played OK around here, but I've never strung three rounds together, I've always had one big number, so this is nice."

On a chilly and windy day in Indiana, Davies birdied the final hole to cap a clean sweep of the two senior major events of the year, having already won the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open in July at Chicago Golf Club.

Davies led all the way on The Pete Dye Course and second place was shared by Sweden's Helen Alfredsson (final round of 70) and Silvia Cavalleri of Italy (71).

Michele Redman was fourth at one under after a 73, while Brandie Burton, two strokes behind Davies after a second-round 66, shot 77 to finish fifth at one over.

Trish Johnson ended the week in sixth spot, with future Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew a further stroke back in tied-seventh after a final-round 76.