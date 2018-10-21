Brooks Koepka to become world No 1 for first time after CJ Cup title

Brooks Koepka will become golf’s world No 1 for the first time after the three-time major winner sealed victory at the CJ Cup in South Korea.

Final leaderboard CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

The PGA Tour's player of the year faced a final round charge from Gary Woodland, who briefly shared the lead at the turn, but Koepka finished four shots clear of his fellow American at Jeju Island with an eight-under 64.

Koepka will displace Dustin Johnson, who did not feature in the PGA Tour event this week, when the new rankings are officially confirmed on Monday after adding his third title of the year to his major triumphs at the US Open and PGA Championship.

Koepka capped victory in style with an eagle at the 18th

"To be world number one is something I dreamed of as a kid and I don't think this one's going to sink in yet," Koepka said.

"Everything I've done this year it's been working. So I don't want to change anything. Just keep improving. I'm so excited right now, you have no idea. I can't wait to go play again."

Koepka finished with a final-round eight-under 64

Koepka, behind fellow Ryder Cup players Johnson and Justin Rose at the start of the week, began the day with a three-shot lead but after mixing two birdies with one bogey for his front nine faced pressure from Woodland.

The 34-year-old American, who won the Phoenix Open last season, made six birdies in seven holes and four birdies in his next seven to threaten Koepka's title bid.

Gary Woodland made a final round charge @ Nine Bridges

But Woodland bogeyed the par-three 17th and despite a closing birdie for a nine-under 63 to finish the week at 17-under, Koepka followed a gain at the 15th with a chip-in from 70-feet for birdie at the 16th before ending the week with a 25-foot eagle putt.

"I'm not somebody who's going to panic if things go the wrong way," added Koepka of his slow start.

"I felt like the one (birdie) at 15 was quite big with Gary making a charge."

Koepka will now head to China for the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai

Ryan Palmer also made a late charge as he birdied his last seven holes to shoot a course-record 62 and finish in a tie for third place alongside Rafa Cabrera Bello, six shots off the lead.

Ian Poulter was the best placed Brit even though he dropped eight places with a final-round one-under 71 to finish at 10-under, with Tyrrell Hatton one shot further back after a 66.

