Becky Morgan lands maiden professional title with Hero Women’s Indian Open victory
Last Updated: 21/10/18 12:30pm
Wales' Becky Morgan landed her maiden professional title at the age of 44 with victory at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.
Morgan, part of a three-way overnight share of the lead, benefited from a double-bogey seven at the 18th by Austria's Christine Wolf to win by two shots after a closing three-under 69 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon.
Wolf, who was also aiming for her first Ladies European Tour title, had held a three-shot lead before a quintuple-bogey at the last on Saturday, suffered a similar fate as she found the water with her third shot.
Caroline Hedwall, Nicole Broch Larsen and England's Felicity Johnson also finished alongside Wolf in a share for second place at five-under.
Morgan made four birdies and dropped just one shot in her final round - at the 11th - as she took full advantage of Wolf's costly mistake to hold her nerve and mark jubilant celebrations on the final green.
