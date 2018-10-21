Becky Morgan lands maiden professional title with Hero Women’s Indian Open victory

1:34 Highlights from the final round of the Hero Women's Indian Open, where Becky Morgan claimed her maiden professional title. Highlights from the final round of the Hero Women's Indian Open, where Becky Morgan claimed her maiden professional title.

Wales' Becky Morgan landed her maiden professional title at the age of 44 with victory at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Morgan, part of a three-way overnight share of the lead, benefited from a double-bogey seven at the 18th by Austria's Christine Wolf to win by two shots after a closing three-under 69 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon.

Wolf, who was also aiming for her first Ladies European Tour title, had held a three-shot lead before a quintuple-bogey at the last on Saturday, suffered a similar fate as she found the water with her third shot.

Caroline Hedwall, Nicole Broch Larsen and England's Felicity Johnson also finished alongside Wolf in a share for second place at five-under.

Morgan made four birdies and dropped just one shot in her final round - at the 11th - as she took full advantage of Wolf's costly mistake to hold her nerve and mark jubilant celebrations on the final green.

