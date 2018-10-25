Jodi Ewart Shadoff leads Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 25/10/18 10:22am
Jodi Ewart Shadoff equalled her lowest round of the season to open up a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.
The Englishwoman carded seven birdies in a bogey-free round in Taoyuan City to pull ahead of nearest challengers Haeji Kang and Nelli Korda.
Beginning on the back nine, Ewart Shadoff opened with back-to-back birdies and picked up further shots at the 13th and 15th to reach the turn in 32.
Ewart Shadoff added a fifth birdie of the day at the par-four second and grabbed the outright advantage with gains at the seventh and ninth - her final hole - while Kang opened with a bogey-free 67 and Korda got to five under with a birdie-birdie finish.
Former world No 1 So Yeon Ryu is part of a five-way tie for fourth, with Spain's Carlota Ciganda one of four players a further stroke back on three under.
England's Bronte Law is five off the pace alongside defending champion Eun-Hee Ji after an opening-round 70, while Lydia Ko mixed three birdies with two bogeys in a one-under 71.
