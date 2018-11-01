Challenge Tour Grand Final: Sean Crocker shares halfway lead
Sean Crocker fired a round-of-the-day 64 to grab a share of the halfway lead at season-ending Ras Al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final.
The American eagled the par-five last to set the clubhouse target at Al Hamra GC, only for overnight joint-leader Adri Arnaus to join him on nine under after following up his opening-round 66 with a three-under 69.
Jose-Filipe Lima sits a shot off the pace in tied-third alongside French pair Victor Perez and Romain Langasque, with Scotland's Robert Macintyre two strokes back despite finishing his second-round 66 with a bogey.
Only the top 15 players in the season-long standings after this week will secure promotion to the European Tour, with former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson - who posted a one-under 71 on Thursday - among the players battling to keep their cards.
Road to Ras Al Khaimah leader Joachim B. Hansen, a two-time winner on the Challenge Tour this season, moved within four of the lead following a bogey-free 67, with the top 15 on the leaderboard separated by just five strokes after 36 holes.
