Challenge Tour Grand Final: Sean Crocker shares halfway lead

Crocker holds a share of the halfway lead in the UAE

Sean Crocker fired a round-of-the-day 64 to grab a share of the halfway lead at season-ending Ras Al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final.

The American eagled the par-five last to set the clubhouse target at Al Hamra GC, only for overnight joint-leader Adri Arnaus to join him on nine under after following up his opening-round 66 with a three-under 69.

Jose-Filipe Lima sits a shot off the pace in tied-third alongside French pair Victor Perez and Romain Langasque, with Scotland's Robert Macintyre two strokes back despite finishing his second-round 66 with a bogey.

Perez starts the week second in the season-long standings

Only the top 15 players in the season-long standings after this week will secure promotion to the European Tour, with former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson - who posted a one-under 71 on Thursday - among the players battling to keep their cards.

Road to Ras Al Khaimah leader Joachim B. Hansen, a two-time winner on the Challenge Tour this season, moved within four of the lead following a bogey-free 67, with the top 15 on the leaderboard separated by just five strokes after 36 holes.

